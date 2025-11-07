Kerala nurses hail 6-6-12 work formula; hospitals sound caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s introduction of the 6-6-12 shift system in nearly 900 private hospitals across the state, along with the approval of overtime pay, has received widespread support from nurses, many of whom struggle due to poor working conditions—longer hours with little to no extra pay.

The directive, already in place in government hospitals, divides nurses’ work schedules into two six-hour day shifts and one 12-hour night shift. Moreover, any duty exceeding 208 hours a month must be compensated with overtime pay.