Kerala: Nativity card plan draws legal doubts and Opposition fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An administrative reform aimed at easing procedural hurdles for residents or a political move ahead of the assembly election?

The Kerala government’s decision to introduce a photo-bearing permanent nativity card as a new identification document to establish residency has raised this poser. Notably, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that the card would also help address concerns relating to citizenship checks has triggered criticism from the Opposition, who question the political motive.

The government’s resolve to move ahead with the plan was underscored in Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s recent policy address. “To foster a sense of pride in being a Keralite alongside being an Indian, my government has devised a plan to distribute a nativity card. The legislative procedures for this initiative are in their final stages,” the governor announced in the assembly.