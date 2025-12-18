Kerala moves closer to developing India’s first electric truck corridor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is preparing to become the first state in the country to set up an electric truck corridor. The proposed corridor will be along NH-66, one of the busiest highways in the state and a major route for transporting goods to ports and industries.

The move is part of the Central government’s PM E-DRIVE scheme, which aims to promote electric trucks and buses by setting up charging stations along highways. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for charging infrastructure across the country.