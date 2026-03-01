Kerala mosque introduces Hindi-Urdu khutbah to help migrant workers better understand Friday sermons

MALAPPURAM: As the call to prayer rose from Edavanna mosque (Jamalangadi palli) last Friday, the familiar rhythm of Jumu’ah carried a difference.

For nearly 200 migrant workers gathered there, the khutbah was delivered not in Malayalam, but in Hindi and Urdu languages they could understand.

The shift came after the Edavanna Mahal Committee renovated the old mosque and handed it over to migrant workers, enabling them to attend Friday prayers with the khutbah delivered in Hindu and Urdu.

For years, many migrant workers in the area found it difficult to follow the Malayalam khutbah preceding the Jumu’ah prayer. Some gradually stopped attending the weekly congregation, unable to fully grasp its message.

Responding to their concerns, the committee refurbished its old namaz mosque and dedicated it to the migrant Muslim community, particularly for Friday prayers. The renovated two-storey structure has been equipped with essential facilities for worshippers.

The first Urdu khutbah was delivered last Friday, drawing an encouraging response, with nearly 200 migrant workers attending.

“Earlier, many migrant Muslim workers used to come to our mosque for prayer. However, they would usually not attend the Jumu’ah. When we enquired, they said it was difficult to understand the khutbah delivered in Malayalam,” said Edavanna Mahal Committee member Abdul Reahoof.

“After discussions within the committee, we decided to renovate the mosque so migrant workers could have their own space for Jumu’ah. We also appointed a teacher from Jamia Nadwiyya Arabic College in Edavanna, who is proficient in Hindi and Urdu, to serve as the khateeb (person who delivers the sermon),” he said.

Reahoof said the initiative was intended to help worshippers better understand the spiritual message of the sermon.

The arrangement currently applies only to Friday prayers. At other times, the mosque remains open to all worshippers for regular prayers.