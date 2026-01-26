Kerala: More private hospitals, new packages in next phase of Medisep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next phase of the Medisep scheme will see the inclusion of more private hospitals, with the revised scheme coming into effect on February 1.
The new packages have been devised based on the nationally accepted Health Benefit Package 2022, enabling a larger number of hospitals to be brought under the scheme.
A total of 2,516 medical and surgical packages will be offered under the revised Medisep, up from 1,920 in the current version.
The government is working to empanel more hospitals and reduce the number of institutions that are partially cooperating with scheme at present.
The upper ceiling on daily room rent will be increased to Rs 5,000. The ceiling for pay wards rent at government hospitals was Rs 2,000.
Apart from medical packages, special rates will be fixed for expensive drugs and diagnostic tests.
A one-time registration system will also be introduced for dialysis and chemotherapy patients.
A key feature of the revised scheme is a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, with representation from the Kerala Private Hospital Association and the Indian Medical Association.
Details of empanelled hospitals and treatment packages will be published on the Medisep website.
A reimbursement facility will also be introduced for select institutions, including SCTIMST and JIPMER, if they do not join the scheme.