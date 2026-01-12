Kerala Minister says children’s talents should be promoted from a younger age

KOLLAM: Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani said that children’s talents like drawing, versification, and elocution should be promoted from an early age.

The minister was inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of the district-level Clint Memorial Children’s drawing competition at the Sree Narayana Cultural Complex at Aasramam in Kollam.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of the State Child Welfare Committee in making the district an art-friendly space.

“The groups initiated by the Child Welfare Council have been supporting children to identify their talents and bring them to the mainstream. They will also help children reduce their social media addiction, even solve drug-related issues and contribute to the making of a child-friendly district,” she said.