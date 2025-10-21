Kerala Medical Colleges face protests as doctors boycott outpatient duties

Doctors from government medical colleges across Kerala staged a mass boycott of outpatient (OP) duties on Monday, escalating their protest against poor service conditions. Essential services, including ICUs and operation theatres, remained operational to ensure critical patient care was unaffected.

Demands for improved conditions

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which organised the protest, outlined several key demands:

- Correction of salary anomalies for entry-level cadres.

- Clearance of pending salary arrears since 2016.

- Revision of dearness allowances.

- Measures to address increasing workloads.

- Revision of pension ceilings.

- Creation of new posts.

- Improved workplace security.

Criticism of Ad Hoc appointments

KGMCTA State President Dr Rosnara Begum and General Secretary Dr Aravind C S criticised the practice of ad hoc appointments through internal transfers, warning that it "kindises patient care." They highlighted that redeploying overburdened faculty to newly established medical colleges under "working arrangements" is deteriorating conditions in older institutions and impacting care quality. The leaders attributed the crisis to the government’s failure to create sanctioned posts in new colleges as per National Medical Commission norms.

Salary disparities and morale

The association emphasised that "salary disparities affecting doctors who joined after 2016 are deeply demoralising." They stressed that medical college doctors, who balance clinical care, teaching, and research, "deserve a fair and timely salary revision."

Future protest plans

The KGMCTA described the boycott as a "warning action" and plans to continue it on specific dates if the government ignores their concerns. A relay strike is scheduled to begin on October 28 if demands remain unmet. The association will decide future actions at a representative meeting on October 25 at Kozhikode Medical College. They warned that failure to address their demands could lead to intensified strikes, with all services except emergency care potentially suspended.