Kerala Medical College doctors escalate protest: OP boycott in November

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has declared that its ongoing agitation will persist, with doctors in government medical colleges set to boycott outpatient (OP) services on October 28. Despite months of demonstrations and repeated representations, the government has failed to take meaningful action on their demands.

KGMCTA noted that medical college doctors are currently conducting a relay OP boycott. Even after the previous OP boycott on October 20, no discussions have been initiated or steps taken by the government to address the issues.

Scheduled boycott dates and academic impact

Doctors will abstain from OP duties on October 28, November 5, November 13, November 21, and November 29 as part of the escalation. Theory classes for medical students will also be suspended on these dates.

KGMCTA emphasised that emergency and critical care will remain uninterrupted. “Casualty, labour rooms and intensive care units will continue to function without any disruption,” the association stated.

The association explained that years of peaceful protests and written submissions have gone unheeded, leaving no option but to intensify the agitation. “We appeal to the public to avoid visiting OP departments on the days of the strike,” the statement said.