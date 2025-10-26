Kerala loses 58 hectares of wetlands in five years, finds CWRDM study

Kerala’s wetlands, a lifeline for biodiversity and livelihoods, have witnessed a slight decline of 58 hectares between 2019 and 2024, according to a new geospatial study that assessed temporal changes using multi-date satellite data.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) using Sentinel-2A MSI imagery within a Geographic Information System (GIS) framework, revealed that the total wetland area in Kerala shrunk from 1,52,826 hectares in 2019 to 1,52,768 hectares in 2024.

The study also documented the disappearance of three wetlands covering 74.78 hectares and the emergence of three new wetlands spanning 0.52 hectares, reflecting the dynamic and shifting nature of wetland boundaries under changing climatic and anthropogenic pressures.