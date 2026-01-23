‘Kerala Lit Fest meeting ground of astronauts, authors & artists’

Williams, who recently announced her retirement after a distinguished 27-year career in space exploration, said the energy and diversity of the festival stood in sharp contrast to the solitude of space. Williams will participate in several sessions, including an interactive event for children titled “Once Upon a Time… In Space.”

At the ceremony, Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said a memorial dedicated to legendary writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer would be opened in Beypore, the author’s hometown.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Olympian Ben Johnson, actors Prakash Rajand Bhavana, and writers K Satchidanandan, Paul Zacharia, and M Mukundan were among those who participated in the opening ceremony.

Actor Prakash Raj, during a discussion titled “Criminalising Dissent,” launched a strong critique of what he described as the growing suppression of democratic voices. He revealed he is currently facing 32 cases linked to his political positions.