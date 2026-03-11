Kerala launches people’s charter with sector-specific green goals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A coalition of environmental organisations, researchers and community representatives has brought out a comprehensive 'People's Environmental Charter' proposing a series of sector-specific missions ranging from agriculture and rivers to coastal protection, energy transition and urban climate resilience.

The charter, prepared under the aegis of the umbrella organisation 'Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedi' was handed over to the representatives of major political parties in the capital on Wednesday. The document outlines a science-based ecological governance framework for the state and calls on political parties to incorporate clear environmental commitments in their election manifestos .

The charter was evolved following deliberations at the Sahyadri Environmental Summit held in Wayanad from January 24 to 26. At the heart of the document is a set of proposed statewide missions and programmes aimed at restoring ecosystems and strengthening climate resilience.