Kerala launches Digital Square and ARISE initiatives to power AI‑driven, robotics‑focused school education

Kerala has unveiled two technology-driven initiatives, Digital Square and ARISE (AI & Robotics Initiatives for School Education), aimed at strengthening digital learning and equipping students with future-ready skills in artificial intelligence and robotics. The programmes will be implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the General Education Department.

The initiatives were announced during the state-level Little KITEs Awards ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the programmes are designed to prepare students for a technology-driven future while strengthening digital infrastructure in government schools.

Under the Digital Square initiative, schools will be transformed into digitally enabled learning spaces with upgraded classrooms, smart technologies and improved access to digital educational resources. The programme seeks to integrate technology more deeply into everyday teaching and learning while promoting collaborative and interactive classroom experiences.

The ARISE programme will introduce structured learning in artificial intelligence and robotics across schools. According to KITE, the initiative aims to develop computational thinking, problem-solving abilities and innovation among students through hands-on exposure to emerging technologies, preparing them for future careers in the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Sivankutty said Kerala has consistently been at the forefront of integrating information technology into school education and that the new initiatives would further strengthen the state's digital education ecosystem. He emphasised that schools must evolve alongside technological advancements to ensure students are equipped with skills relevant to the future workforce.

The announcements were made during the annual Little KITEs Awards, which recognise outstanding student achievements in information and communication technology. The Little KITEs programme, one of the largest student IT clubs in the country, engages thousands of students across Kerala in coding, animation, electronics, robotics, cybersecurity and digital content creation, while supporting technology integration in schools.

The launch of Digital Square and ARISE aligns with Kerala's long-term strategy of embedding digital literacy, coding and emerging technologies into school education, reinforcing the state's position as one of India's leading adopters of technology-enabled learning.