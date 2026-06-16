Kerala launches campus biodiversity register initiative for educational institutions

KOCHI: Experts have long established that climate and biodiversity are interconnected. Hence, it becomes very important to preserve the biodiversity of a place. A fact that Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) has been trying to instil among the people.

As part of the initiative to upgrade the People Biodiversity Register, the board has launched a project to catalogue the flora and fauna across the state’s various campuses.

“The Campus Biodiversity Register (CBR) aims at not only getting the school, college and university students to learn about the flora and fauna found on their campuses, but also cataloguing them and working towards conserving them,” said Dr V Balakrishnan, member secretary of KSBB.

According to him, the state campuses are very rich in biodiversity. “An example is the Government College, Chittur, in Palakkad district. During a green audit conducted at the college as part of the NAAC accreditation procedure, it was found that the campus had a very rich biodiversity. There are other campuses too that are rich in biodiversity,” he added.