Kerala hosts 'TRADEX KERALA 2026'-- India's first-ever International buyer-seller meet



Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is the first TradeX organised by the Government of Kerala. This is an opportunity to showcase the potential of the MSME sector to the world and also [an] opportunity to showcase the niche products from the traditional sectors to the world market. This is a continuation of the program initiated by the Government of Kerala as "Year of Enterprises."

Now, more than 4 lakh new enterprises have been established during this period. We are trying to strengthen the market for these MSMEs. That is why we have decided to organise this TradeX Kerala."