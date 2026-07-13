Kerala Home Minister to hold talks with student, youth groups to bolster ‘Operation Toofan’ anti-drug drive

Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will meet leaders of student and youth organisations on July 15 to discuss strengthening the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt'.
The meeting, to be held at 2 pm at the South Conference Hall in the Secretariat, will be attended by General Education Minister N Shamsudheen, an official statement said on Sunday.
The discussions will focus on ensuring the active participation and full support of student and youth organisations in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, the statement added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.