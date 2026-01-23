Kerala: High-speed rail corridor gets green light, Metro Man to take the lead

KOCHI: Everything seems in loco, for now. In what is expected to be a major boost to Kerala’s rail infrastructure, the Centre has approved a high-speed rail corridor in the state, with ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan set to lead the initial paperwork for the project.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with preparing the detailed project report (DPR), which according to Sreedharan will be completed within nine months.

The move follows a meeting between Sreedharan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on January 16. Sreedharan had earlier met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and presented the proposal.