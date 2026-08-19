Kerala High Court stays suspension of school teacher over Savarkar freedom fighter quiz question

Kochi, Aug 19 (IANS): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed, for one month, the suspension of a school teacher who faced action by the state government over a quiz question identifying V.D. Savarkar as a freedom fighter who received the most severe punishment from the British.
Justice Viju Abraham, while hearing the petition filed by teacher K.Guruprasad Rai, ordered a temporary stay on the suspension, while making it clear that the disciplinary proceedings against him could continue.
“I’m inclined to pass an interim order staying the operation of the suspension order for a period of one month. But I am permitting the disciplinary proceedings to continue,” the court said.
The case relates to a quiz question prepared by Rai, which described Savarkar as a freedom fighter who received the most severe punishment from the British.
The question subsequently became the basis for action against the teacher, eventually leading to his suspension.
Rai approached the High Court challenging the suspension order. During the hearing, the court considered his plea for interim relief and found it appropriate to temporarily stay the operation of the suspension order.
The relief, however, is limited in scope.
The court has not brought the disciplinary proceedings to an end and has specifically permitted the authorities to proceed with the action against the teacher.
The order assumes significance as the case has its roots in the politically sensitive question of how historical personalities, particularly Savarkar, are portrayed in educational material.
The controversy also places the spotlight on the extent to which teachers can exercise discretion while preparing quizzes and other academic material, particularly when the questions involve contested historical and political figures.
For the time being, Rai can draw relief from the suspension, but the underlying disciplinary proceedings remain alive.
The court's interim order means that the teacher's suspension will remain stayed for one month, after which the matter could come up for further consideration.
The disciplinary proceedings, meanwhile, can continue independently of the temporary relief granted by the High Court.
The case, titled Guruprasad Rai K v State of Kerala, thus leaves the larger dispute over the quiz question and the disciplinary action against the teacher open for adjudication.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.