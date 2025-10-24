Kerala HC on St Rita's hijab row: ‘Better Sense Has Prevailed’

The Kerala High Court on Friday closed the petition filed by St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, after a Class 8 student opted to discontinue studies and seek admission elsewhere. “This Court is happy to note that better sense has prevailed and that ultimately, fraternity — one of the foundational principles on which the edifice of our Constitution is built — remains strong,” the order stated.

Student's independent decision

Justice V G Arun observed that “it may not appear that the Sisters have pushed her out of the school,” noting the parents’ choice to withdraw their daughter. The 13-year-old, present in court, confirmed her decision through counsel: “I had a detailed conversation with her. Though it is heartfelt and painful, she does not wish to continue at the school. The DDE’s order allowing her to attend classes wearing a headscarf was intended to protect her. There is no need to escalate the matter further, as it is a sensitive issue.”

School counsel reaffirmed a secular, inclusive policy and desired peaceful resolution. The State Attorney confirmed the government would not pursue the matter further.

The dispute arose when the CBSE-affiliated, church-run school barred the student from wearing a hijab, citing uniform rules. The institution shut on 13–14 October to “avoid a possible tense situation.” Tensions eased after the father agreed to comply following talks with MP Hibi Eden and local leaders.