Kerala HC directs nurses association to call off strike

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the United Nurses Association (UNA) to defer its strike demanding better working conditions until the conclusion of the mediation process on March 19. The court directed it to ensure its members do not abstain from work or engage in strike or obstruction until then. The order was issued while referring the dispute between UNA and private hospital managements in the state for mediation.

“To create a conducive atmosphere for meaningful mediation, the nurses association is directed to defer the strike and ensure that its members do not abstain from work or engage in any form of strike or obstruction until March 19. Hospital managements shall also participate in the mediation process in good faith with a view to arriving at an equitable resolution of the dispute. Both sides shall refrain from doing any act which may aggravate or perpetuate the existing differences between them,” Justice Mohammed Nias C P held.