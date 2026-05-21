Kerala Governor lauds Student Police Cadets, calls their discipline 'model' for nation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday said the discipline and social commitment displayed by SPC cadets were a model for the country.
He was inaugurating "Aikya 2026", the annual state-level residential camp of the Student Police Cadets, at VPS Malankara Higher Secondary School in Venganoor here, according to a police statement.
"The Student Police Cadet project of the Kerala Police is unparalleled in shaping a young generation committed to society. The SPC model should be implemented at the national level," the governor said.
He also said the six-day camp would help transform cadets into responsible individuals.
State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the camp, as its name "Aikya" suggests, would help unite students on a path of progress beyond barriers of gender, religion, and caste.
According to the statement, as many as 939 cadets selected from various districts across the state are participating in the annual residential camp.
'Gender inclusivity' is the main theme of this year's six-day camp, which will conclude on May 25 with a parade.
The camp features a range of programmes aimed at personality development and enhancing the social commitment of cadets.
Civil service officers, cultural and media personalities, and film actors will interact with the cadets during various sessions, it said.
The camp will also include gender inclusivity sessions led by the Women and Child Development Department, health awareness sessions, physical training, parade drills, field visits, indoor and outdoor classes, and programmes such as Zumba and yoga.
ADGP S Sreejith, SPC Nodal Officer IG S Ajitha Begum, IG (Traffic and Road Safety) Harshita Attaluri, and Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, among others, attended the inaugural function, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.