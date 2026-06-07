Kerala govt will resist attempts to politicise education sector: Minister John

Kochi: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Saturday said that the government would resist any attempt to politicise the state's education sector and would work towards creating better opportunities and facilities to prevent brain drain among students.
Addressing reporters at a 'Meet the Press' programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here, the minister said the government had a responsibility to create an environment that encourages students to pursue higher education and career opportunities within the state.
"The government has the responsibility, and we will take initiatives as part of it," he said.
Responding to questions on differences between the Governor, who is the Chancellor of universities in Kerala, and the state government, John said such issues would be handled in a manner that does not adversely affect the higher education sector.
"It does not always mean fighting with the Governor. We will not compromise on our ideologies and principles," he said.
Replying to queries regarding the appointment of Dr B Mavuth as the temporary Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, the minister said the government was not asked to provide a panel of candidates.
"The Chancellor has certain rights and powers under the statute. He was appointed within a few days of our assuming office. The government was not asked to provide a list and did not get time to examine the matter," he said.
John said the government would move forward with its higher education policies while safeguarding the autonomy and credibility of academic institutions.
"We do not agree with saffronisation and will take steps against it," he said, adding that the Chancellor was exercising powers available under the university statutes in making the temporary appointment.
The minister said political influence should have no role in matters such as the appointment of vice-chancellors and stressed that improving the quality and credibility of academic institutions remained the government's objective.
He said the government was seriously examining issues such as declining student enrolment in some colleges and the presence of surplus teachers in certain institutions.
Policy decisions on these matters would be taken after consulting experts and related announcements could be expected in the upcoming state budget, he said.
The minister also criticised the manner in which the four-year undergraduate programme was implemented, saying it had been introduced without adequate preparation and had created practical difficulties for students and teachers.
He said a special committee would be appointed to study various aspects of the programme and recommend necessary changes.
On private and foreign universities, John said the government was keeping an "open mind" about allowing them in Kerala.
"We need policy-level discussions on private universities and foreign universities. Though we disagreed with some clauses, the UDF supported the private universities Bill," he said, adding that Kerala could not remain isolated from developments in the global education sector.
Referring to the delay in the publication of CBSE examination results, the minister said the issue had affected the preparation of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam rank list and urged the Centre to intervene urgently to address the concerns of students and parents.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.