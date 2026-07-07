Kerala govt will not allow 'communalisation' of education sector: Minister Roji John

Kozhikode: Kerala Minister Roji M John on Tuesday said the state government would not allow any attempt to "communalise" the education sector and would strongly oppose such moves.
Responding to a question from a student during an interaction organised by the Calicut University Union, the state higher education minister said there would be no compromise on protecting the secular and democratic character of educational institutions.
"We will not allow any attempt to communalise the education sector at any level. Educational institutions must impart not only knowledge but also values such as secularism and democracy," he said.
"Campuses should remain democratic and secular spaces. We will strongly resist any attempt to introduce communal ideas or influences into them," he added.
John had earlier alleged that attempts were being made to "saffronise" the higher education sector after Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed persons of his choice to the governing bodies of universities, including to the posts of vice-chancellors.
The Kerala governor is the chancellor of the state universities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.