Kerala govt to use ‘Sampoorna Plus’ to check attendance progress of ST students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued a directive to schools to ensure regular classroom attendance and periodic monitoring of the academic progress of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

In a circular, the director of general education also directed the schools to use the ‘Sampoorna Plus’ mobile app and portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for the purpose.

The move aims to ensure the presence of ST students in school and accelerate their educational advancement.