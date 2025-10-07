Kerala govt to provide life insurance coverage to students of Classes 1-10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking another ambitious leap in the state’s education sector, Kerala is all set to provide life insurance coverage to close to 35 lakh school students.

An in-principle decision has been made to provide insurance coverage to students from Classes 1 to 10, studying in government, aided, and unaided state syllabus schools.

The state government will remit the insurance premium for all students falling under the scheme set to be rolled out from the next academic year. The move comes in the wake of repeated accidents in schools, with the latest being the electrocution of a 13-year-old boy, Mithun, at the Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam.

Last week, Finance Minister K N Balagopal and General Education Minister V Sivankutty met to discuss the matter in detail.