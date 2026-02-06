Kerala govt to launch 'road safety cadet' programme in schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The General Education and Motor Vehicles departments will jointly launch a 'road safety cadet' programme aimed at "building a safe Kerala with the help of children", Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty, who also holds the Labour portfolio, said the initiative was an important step in the government's policy to make road safety awareness a part of the school curriculum.

The programme will be inaugurated later this month at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, he said.