Kerala govt plans to unify pre-school education in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of efforts to unify early childhood education and care in the state, the departments of general education and women and child development will soon jointly roll out a framework for all institutions providing pre-schooling. With this, every institution providing pre-school education to children -- kindergartens, nurseries, etc -- will come under one umbrella with a common title, proper certifications, teacher qualifications, and inspections.

Acting on a recent High Court directive to issue guidelines in that regard, the officials concerned have said that the draft will be prepared within a month and the framework implemented from the next academic year.

“Institutions have been working under various titles -- nursery, pre-school, kindergarten-- without even proper monitoring. With the new guidelines coming into effect, these institutions will have to register themselves with the government, thereby facilitating better monitoring,” a top official with the general education department said.