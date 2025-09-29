Kerala govt forms new safety protocols for schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decisive move to enhance student safety, the state government has formulated a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness across schools. Acting on a directive from the High Court, the state will soon issue a circular outlining a multi-departmental safety framework involving the education, health, forest, and local self-government departments. The initiative follows the tragic 2019 incident in Wayanad, where a schoolgirl died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom.
The incident prompted two writ petitions — one filed by activist Kulathoor Jaisingh and another taken up suo motu by the court — highlighting serious lapses in school infrastructure and emergency medical response.
Under the new guidelines, all institutions under the general education department, as well as CBSE and ICSE schools, will be covered. The framework will also extend to anganwadis through inter-departmental coordination, including the women and child development department. Schools will be mandated to conduct safety audits of their premises, maintain a well-equipped first-aid room, and prepare a child emergency response plan that includes a list of hospitals equipped with anti-venom and pediatric critical care.
Clean toilets and regular mock drills will be compulsory.
The story is reported by Unnikrishnan S of The New Indian Express