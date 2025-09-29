Kerala govt forms new safety protocols for schools

Under the new guidelines, all institutions under the general education department, as well as CBSE and ICSE schools, will be covered. The framework will also extend to anganwadis through inter-departmental coordination, including the women and child development department. Schools will be mandated to conduct safety audits of their premises, maintain a well-equipped first-aid room, and prepare a child emergency response plan that includes a list of hospitals equipped with anti-venom and pediatric critical care.