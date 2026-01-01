Kerala govt cabinet decides to convene assembly session from January 20; state budget likely on 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the governor to convene the 16th session of the fifteenth legislative assembly from January 20. As per the plan, the state budget will be presented on January 29. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will be presenting a full budget this time.

In an important move, the cabinet decided to regularise librarians, nursery teachers, and ayahs in panchayats/municipal institutions as part-time contingent staff.