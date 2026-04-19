News

Kerala Governor seeks re-examination of history narratives

Arlekar pointed out that some interpretations by foreign historians were later seen as biased and inaccurate
Governor Rajendra Arlekar.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar.
Updated on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting that the present historical narratives were penned by invaders to suit their ‘interests’, Governor Rajendra Arlekar called for a critical re-examination of the same.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘10,000 Years of Bharatiya History: Truth and Myth’ written by P Radhakrishnan Nair in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“It is common for invaders to write history in a manner that justifies their actions,” he said.

Stating that the invaders’ narratives were accepted unquestioningly over generations, Arlekar remarked that interpretations of Indian texts and culture by some foreign historians had later been questioned for inaccuracies and bias. India, unlike many other civilisations, did not have a tradition of invading other lands and imposing its version of history, he added.

Kerala
revaluation
 Thiruvananthapuram

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com