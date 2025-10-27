"Kerala government has signed MoU on PM SHRI", says State Education Department

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government signed an MoU on Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India, or commonly called the PM SHRI scheme, said Director General of Public Education in Kerala, Umesh NSK, on Monday.

During its interaction with ANI, the Director General of Public Education in Kerala stated that Sanjay Kumar, the secretary of the Department of School Education, has welcomed the signing of the scheme and expressed appreciation for the Kerala Model.

"The Kerala government has now signed the MoU on PM SHRI today. Secretary of the Department of School Education Sanjay Kumar has given clarity that he welcomed Kerala signing the PM SHRI and he was very appreciative of the Kerala model...," said Umesh.

According to Kerala's Director General of Public Education, the Department of School Education's secretary has clarified that the states have the freedom to formulate their own curricula, and that the NEP 2020 policy is a template and not mandatory to enforce, as education falls under the concurrent list.