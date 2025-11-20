Kerala: Girl dies after being hit by reversing school bus on campus

Her friend, three-year-old Inaya Faisal, suffered severe leg injuries. She remains under treatment at the medical college and underwent emergency surgery due to the seriousness of the injury.

Taking responsibility for the incident, the school management described it as something that “should never have happened”.

According to the authorities, the children had strayed into the path of the moving bus, leading to the tragedy. School principal Fr Jomi and PTA president Sibi George said that if any lapse was committed by anyone, it would be examined thoroughly.