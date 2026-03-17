Thiruvananthapuram Medical College fire leads to patient evacuation

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at the multi-speciality block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, with a suspected short circuit in a machine believed to be the preliminary cause of the incident.



Following the incident, patients were evacuated from the emergency ward and shifted to safer locations inside the hospital. According to the Hospital authorities, the situation is currently under control, and further checks are being carried out.



Former MLA Kadakampally Surendran reached Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.