Kerala engineers innovate eco-friendly solution for construction waste crisis

Kerala faces a mounting challenge with construction and demolition (C&D) waste, as debris dumping causes severe environmental harm. In Ernakulam's Marad area, demolishing high-rises produced nearly 90 tonnes of concrete waste, often discarded in landfills or near water bodies, exacerbating ecological damage, reported The New Indian Express.

Breakthrough solution by researchers

A team from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, led by Vishnu Vijayan, a research scholar and dean at Baselios Mathews College of Engineering, Sasthamcotta, alongside Mini K M and Sanjay Kumar Shukla from Edith Cowan University, Australia, has developed a sustainable solution. Their innovative slurry immersion technique enhances the strength and durability of low-grade recycled aggregates, making them viable for new construction projects.

Impact on sustainable construction

The method allows discarded materials to be reintegrated into the construction cycle without compromising quality. "Our approach ensures that discarded materials can return to the construction cycle without compromising quality. This can help reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry while lowering costs and promoting eco-friendly building practices," said Vishnu Vijayan.

This breakthrough promises to reduce environmental impact, cut costs, and promote sustainable building practices in Kerala.