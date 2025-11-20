Kerala: Engineering students develop software to track EVMs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two engineering students have developed a software to track the movement of more than half a lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) to and from polling stations in the local body elections.

Named ‘EVM Track’, the software was developed by Ashin C Anil and Jeswin Sunsi, third-year BTech students at SRM Institute, Chennai, under the supervision of State Election Commission’s EVM consultant L Suryanarayanan.