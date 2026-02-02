Kerala education minister clarifies 25% syllabus cut, says focus is on simplification, not reduction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clarifying his earlier remark about slashing 25% of the syllabi for Classes 1 to 10, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that he intended a simplification of content rather than an exact cut of one-fourth of the portions.

“For the next academic year, 3.80 crore textbooks have already been printed. But to simplify the students’ learning, we will exempt some repetitive portions,” Sivankutty said, while reiterating that important portions will not be excluded.

Responding to criticism from various quarters regarding a potential decline in quality due to the syllabus cut, the minister stated that any decision would be made after proper consultation with expert teachers and educationalists. The syllabus cut will be discussed in the curriculum committee, which the minister said will convene next week.