Kerala education dept to probe RSS song incident at Vande Bharat flag-off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The Gana Geetham controversy took a new turn on Sunday with Minister V Sivankutty saying that the education department will launch an inquiry into schoolchildren singing the RSS song during the inaugural journey of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Saturday.

Pointing out that the state government can take down the NOC for a school’s functioning if it does not meet stated conditions, irrespective of the board of education, the education minister said a report has been sought from the director of education on the issue.

While the matter has taken a political turn, the school authorities said they wish to stay clear of the row but will move legally if required.