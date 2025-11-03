Kerala Education Department reality show to spotlight achievements of State Gov’t schools

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the State's General Education Department, is slated to premiere the fourth season of its one-of-a-kind educational reality show, 'Haritha Vidyalayam,' in December.

Haritha Vidyalayam is a pioneering effort that aspires to highlight the achievements and best practices of the state's public education sector on a national scale, officials said in a statement issued on Sunday, November 2.

Government and aided schools are encouraged to submit applications for this edition by November 15.

Applications are accepted separately for primary and high school/higher secondary school categories.

K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, told PTI that schools will be chosen for the preliminary round based on a variety of criteria, including academic and co-curricular activities, infrastructural facilities, social participation, digital education integration, noted accolades, and unique, innovative school-related activities.

"The primary objective of the program is to recognise creative and exemplary work carried out by schools, bring them to the public's attention, share these successful models with other institutions, and ultimately raise the overall standard of public education," he said.

This fourth edition follows the successful shows conducted in 2010, 2017, and 2022. A total of 100 schools will be selected for the preliminary round from the pool of applicants.

"KITE will undertake video documentation of these selected schools. Furthermore, schools chosen for this round will be provided with a maximum of Rs 20,000 to cover costs related to their presentation, travel, and accommodation," Sadath said.

He also stated that special prizes will be given to the ten schools chosen for the final round, as well as the overall winners, during the Grand Finale in February 2026.