Kerala Edu Min confirms NEP allows states full authority to publish school textbooks

The authority to publish school textbooks rests with the states, and therefore, there is no need for any concern in this regard, he reiterated.

Sivankutty added that the matter concerns 47 lakh students in the state, and the government's only priority is to ensure that central funds for students from poor and marginalised communities are not lost.

To justify his statements, the minister's office later in the day issued a release containing the Malayalam translation of remarks made by Sanjay Kumar, Union Secretary of School Education and Literacy, during an interview with a local TV channel.

In the statement, Kumar was quoted as saying that the state had held several rounds of discussions with the Centre regarding the PM SHRI scheme, as the latter had taken the position that funds for Sarva Shiksha Kerala would be sanctioned only if the state signed the agreement for the scheme.