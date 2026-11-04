Kerala draft labour rules propose five-member family formula to increase minimum wages

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS): Kerala is considering higher minimum wages and wider bonus benefits for workers as part of its proposed rules for implementing the Labour Codes.
A draft report containing key recommendations was handed over to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan by Labour Minister Bindu Krishna on Wednesday.
The proposals follow detailed discussions with trade unions and other stakeholders.
One of the major recommendations is to change the family unit used to calculate minimum wages.
The existing unit of three members is proposed to be increased to five by including the worker's parents.
This would raise the wage calculation and provide scope for higher minimum wages.
The report also proposes bringing more workers under the coverage of the bonus and other benefits.
This is aimed at ensuring that a larger section of the workforce receives the benefits available under labour laws.
Worker safety is another major focus of the recommendations.
The committee has proposed free medical examinations for employees engaged in hazardous and dangerous work processes.
It has also called for strict safety provisions for women working night shifts.
The proposed state rules will include safeguards to ensure their safety while allowing them to work during night hours.
The recommendations were prepared by a special committee formed at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on October 22.
The meeting had decided to involve trade union representatives in preparing practical suggestions for framing state rules under the Labour Codes.
The Labour Commissioner headed the committee as its convenor.
The Law Department Additional Secretary, seven representatives of different trade unions and Labour Department officials were also members.
The committee completed its work after ten days of detailed discussions and examination of various provisions.
It also examined the concerns raised by the state government and trade unions over the Labour Codes.
The state-level amendments proposed earlier were examined by the Justice Gopal Gowda Committee, which submitted its recommendations on the required legal changes.
The latest report also calls for amendments to provisions relating to lockouts and layoffs.
These changes are intended to give the state government greater powers to intervene in such situations.
The report will now be examined by the government as it proceeds with the process of framing state rules.
The recommendations seek to ensure that the implementation of the Labour Codes does not dilute workers' existing safeguards and that their wages, welfare and workplace safety receive adequate protection.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.