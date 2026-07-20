Kannur dental college HOD arrested after PG student dies by suicide following alleged harassment

Kannur, Kerala (PTI): The Crime Branch probing the alleged suicide of a student at a private dental college in Kannur arrested the head of the Dental Anatomy Department, the prime accused in the case, from Kodagu in Karnataka, officials said on Monday.
The arrested accused was identified as M Kondanda Ram, a native of Chittur in Andhra Pradesh.
He was taken into custody after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on July 13.
The victim, Nithin Raj, a student of the private dental college at Anjarakandy, was found dead on April 10 after falling from a building on the college campus in a suspected suicide.
According to the investigation, Raj, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, was insulted and intimidated by Ram in the classroom.
Crime Branch officials said a team that recently reached Ram's native place in Andhra Pradesh found that he had shifted to Bengaluru. Further investigation revealed that he was hiding at a location in Kodagu, Karnataka.
He was taken into custody from the hideout on Sunday night and brought to the Crime Branch office in Kannur, where he is being interrogated, officials said.
Ram and another faculty member, Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, have been booked for allegedly abetting Raj's suicide.
Nambiar, however, had earlier secured anticipatory bail from a court in Kannur.
The Crime Branch is also investigating the role of an online lending firm from which Raj had borrowed money.
As part of that probe, four persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi last month.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.