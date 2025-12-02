Kerala College gets into India’s self-reliance in chip production

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of initiatives to achieve self-reliance in the semiconductor sector, two application-specific integrated circuit (IC) chips designed by a college in Kerala have been successfully fabricated at the Union government’s Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Punjab.

The chips, relating to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, were designed at IHRD Model Engineering College (MEC), Kochi. The fabricated chips were handed over to the MEC project team by Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw at SCL last week.

Even though IC chips are widely designed in India, their fabrication is mostly carried out outside the country. The completion of the entire process from design to fabrication within India is part of efforts at building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in the country.