Kerala CM urges newly elected local govts to focus on development, public welfare

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people and said that the newly elected local self-government institutions have a critical role in shaping the State's development.



Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan said the phase of intense political campaigning during the recently concluded local body elections was now over, and that newly elected administrative councils had assumed office across all levels.



"With the elected councils taking charge, new responsibilities lie ahead of them," Vijayan said, calling for collective efforts focused on development and public welfare.

