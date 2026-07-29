Kerala CM stand unclear on withdrawing cases against NEET-related protestors in state: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan of not spelling out his stand regarding the withdrawal of cases registered against those who protested in the state against the NEET exam paper leak.
Vijayan, in a Facebook post, was referring to the CM's response, during a press conference earlier in the day, that the letter from the LoP to withdraw the cases has been sent to the Home Department for its consideration.
The Marxist veteran termed Satheesan's response as a "cursory explanation" and contended that the CM has to take a policy decision in the matter.
Vijayan had on Tuesdaywritten to Satheesan, urging the state government to unconditionally withdraw all cases registered against those who participated in solidarity protests in Kerala over the alleged NEET paper leak.
On Wednesday, he said that he has also written to All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge seeking his intervention in the matter as Kerala is among the eight states that have been allegedly issued notices by the Supreme Court for cracking down on the students protesting against the NEET exam paper leak.
Vijayan alleged that even the BJP-ruled states and Union Territories did not show the kind of enthusiasm in cracking down on students as shown by the UDF government in Kerala.
In the letter, content of which was shared by the veteran CPI(M) leader, he has told Kharge that the Congress-led government in Kerala was standing "in stark contrast" to the Indian National Congress' stand on the protests.
The Left leader accused the UDF government of adopting "double standards" on supporting protests in Delhi while prosecuting those agitating in Kerala on the same issue.
"This blatant double standard -- supporting protests in Delhi while prosecuting those who stood in solidarity with the same cause in Kerala -- sends a deeply contradictory message which resulted in suppression of freedom of expression and the democratic right to dissent," he said in his letter to Kharge.
Vijayan also said that democratic assemblies and cultural events were held in Kerala in solidarity with the protests in Delhi.
However, "shockingly", artists and cultural activists who participated in these peaceful solidarity programmes have been slapped with police cases, he claimed.
"Despite the central government backing down in Delhi, the Congress-led state government in Kerala has shown no willingness yet to withdraw these unjustified cases," he contended.
"Looking forward to your early intervention in the matter," he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.