Kerala CM stand unclear on withdrawing cases against NEET-related protestors in state: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan of not spelling out his stand regarding the withdrawal of cases registered against those who protested in the state against the NEET exam paper leak.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, was referring to the CM's response, during a press conference earlier in the day, that the letter from the LoP to withdraw the cases has been sent to the Home Department for its consideration.