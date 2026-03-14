New five-storey block at Iriveri CHC opened by Kerala CM

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the five-storey building of the Iriveri Community Health Centre, constructed at a total cost of Rs 20 crore, in Chakkarakkallu.



Speaking on the occasion, Kerala CM Vijayan said that Kerala has become a state that the world looks at with amazement in the field of health.



The Chief Minister said that while the neonatal mortality rate in the United States is 5.6 per cent, it is 5 per cent in Kerala. "When even countries with large economies were overwhelmed by Covid, the public health system set up by Kerala surpassed Covid. India is generally lagging behind in the global health sector. However, one state in that country has achieved the feat of surpassing the United States. This was possible through our strong health system," he said.