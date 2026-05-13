Kerala climbs to 'Prachesta-2' in national school education grading index: Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty on Wednesday said Kerala has registered a significant improvement in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) prepared by the Union Education Ministry to assess the quality and performance of school education across states.
In a statement, the former General Education Minister said Kerala moved from the 'Prachesta-3' category in 2023-24 to the higher 'Prachesta-2' category in 2024-25.
Prachesta is a performance grade in the Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index (PGI).
He said the state's overall PGI score increased from 594.2 last year to 687.7 this year, recording an improvement of around 93.5 points within a short span.
According to him, the improvement reflected Kerala's focused interventions in various domains of public education, including learning outcomes and infrastructure development.
Sivankutty said Kerala was able to maintain a high grading position alongside states and Union Territories such as Punjab and Chandigarh at the national level.
He described the latest report as a recognition of the comprehensive reforms implemented in the state's public education sector.
According to him, Kerala's strong performance in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) contributed significantly to the improved grading. Kerala achieved the higher ranking without implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), and the achievement demonstrated the success of the quality education initiatives introduced by the LDF government and the General Education Department.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.