Kerala panel takes up case of toddler steering a moving car

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI): The Kerala child rights panel on Tuesday registered a case after a toddler was allegedly allowed to steer a moving car while sitting on his father's lap in Kazhakkoottam here, with the vehicle reportedly travelling at 80-100 kmph.
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took up the case based on media reports and sought reports from the District Police Chief and the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) on the incident, its spokesman said.
Visuals showed a child, aged around three or four, sitting on his father's lap in the driver's seat and holding the steering wheel while the car was moving along the Kazhakkoottam airport road, he said.
The incident reportedly took place on a flyover. People travelling in another car recorded the dangerous act. The video showed the car speeding up after its occupants apparently noticed they were being filmed.
The person who recorded the video said they filmed the incident because they could not ignore such a dangerous act.
The incident came less than a day after a person was killed in an accident involving a vehicle allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the dangers of underage driving.
(PTI)
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