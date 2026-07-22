Kerala Cabinet clears Sidharthan Distress App, to enact anti-ragging law in student’s memory

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (PTI): The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the 'Sidharthan Distress App' to help prevent ragging in educational institutions and facilitate prompt reporting of complaints, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.
The app is named after J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student from Nedumangad, who allegedly died by suicide in February 2024 after being subjected to ragging by fellow students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad.
Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government has noticed an increase in incidents of ragging on college campuses.
He said the Cabinet has decided to bring in an anti-ragging law in the name of Sidharthan, a decision that had been announced in the UDF manifesto and the revised state Budget for 2026-27.
"The government has decided to introduce the Sidharthan Distress App so that complaints related to ragging can be promptly brought to the notice of the authorities concerned," the Chief Minister said.
The revised Kerala Budget 2026-27, presented by the Congress-led UDF government last month, had proposed the introduction of the app and an anti-ragging law in Sidharthan's name to curb ragging in educational institutions.
In his Budget speech in the Assembly, Satheesan had said, "To prevent ragging in educational institutions in Kerala, the 'Sidharthan Student Distress App' will be introduced, and an anti-ragging law in Sidharthan's name will be enacted to prevent ragging and ensure student welfare."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.