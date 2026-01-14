Kerala Cabinet approves memorial institutes of former ministers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday said it had approved leasing land to establish memorial institutes for the late former ministers K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The cabinet cleared the lease of 25 cents of land at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram to the K M Mani Foundation for setting up the K M Mani Memorial Institute for Social Transformation. The land will be leased for 30 years, the CMO statement said.