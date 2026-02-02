Kerala budget move to set up 12th pay revision commission draws criticism as symbolic, fiscally risky

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget announcement by Finance Minister K N Balagopal to constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission, with just months remaining before the expiry of the government’s term, has triggered sharp criticism from policy experts and cautious reactions from government employees.

Experts argue that the move is more symbolic than substantive, pointing to the heavy fiscal burden already created by the 11th Pay Revision Commission in 2021, which added an immediate annual liability of Rs 4,810 crore. Salaries and pensions together now consume more than half of Kerala’s revenue receipts, salaries account for nearly 30% and pensions another 21%. In practical terms, for every Rs 100 the state earns from taxes and central grants, over Rs 50 is spent on just 10 lakh employees and pensioners, who represent only about 3% of the population.