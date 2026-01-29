Kerala Budget 2026: Balagopal emphasises unity, ‘New Kerala’ vision

Thiruvananthapuram: Presenting the Kerala Budget 2026 in the State Assembly, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said on Thursday the State has witnessed transformative progress over the last decade, creating a "new normal" across sectors.



He emphasised that the progress achieved across all spheres of people's lives over the last 10 years is remarkable and cannot be compared with what Kerala was like.

"Today's Kerala is not the Kerala of ten years ago. In every sector, Kerala has created a new normal. The progress achieved in all spheres of people's lives is remarkable, so much so that even the old normal cannot be compared with it. During this session of the Assembly, we wish to discuss the changes that have taken place in every development sector. With facts, figures, and examples, we are prepared to present the proud achievements Kerala has attained. We are ready to patiently listen to what the opposition has to say. If such a discussion takes place in the Assembly, it will be a good model of democracy," he said.



Emphasising social unity as Kerala's most valuable asset, Balagopal warned against divisive forces while expressing confidence in the state's financial resilience.